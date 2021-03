Central Carolina Conference Boys All Conference Basketball Team (Conference is a part of the CAA4SC association)

Jaylen Scott Triad Math and Science Academy

Andin Ashford Millers Creek Christian

Jay Brim Bethany Community School

Carson Fitch Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Laken Locklear Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Nouhamadou “Falilou” Diallo Combine Academy

Lamont McNeill Piedmont Classical

Brent Randleman Piedmont Classical

Dre’Shaun Brown Piedmont Classical

Ethan Hoo Winston Salem Christian

Cem Babali Winston Salem Christian

Enzo Coique Winston Salem Christian

Player of the Year Ryan Gannicleft Combine Academy

Coach of the Year Brent Hinson Bethany Community School