Greensboro’s Zachary Swink in Top 20, Pride Men’s Golf Finishes Seventh at the End of Jekyll Island Invitational

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga.—Greensboro College’s Connor Brown led the Pride with a final-round 73 while Zachary Swink placed in the top-20 individuals as Greensboro completed the 25-team, 54-hole Jekyll Island Invitational at the Jekyll Island Golf Club’s Pine Lakes course. The Pride finished in a tie for seventh place, shooting 905 as a team for the tournament.

Brown fired the low round for the Pride thanks to a one-under-par effort on the back-nine. He started and finished his back-nine effort with birdies on the par-four, 372-yard tenth hole, the Pride’s only birdie on that hole Sunday, and the 485-yard par-five 18th hole. The senior’s effort elevated him up the leaderboard to a 31st-place finish with a 54-hole total of 225. His 73 was his lowest score of the tournament.

Swink carded a final-round 75 with an even-par front-nine effort. He birdied the par-three, 173-yard third hole for his lone birdie of the day. The sophomore did not post a score higher than a bogey at any point of the round and limited himself to just four bogeys (one on the front-nine) as his three-over-par score moved him up to the top-20 individuals. He placed into a seven-way tie for 18th place with a 54-hole score of 222.

Greensboro moved up three spots on the team leaderboard from the second round to a tie for seventh place with Christopher Newport University. The Pride’s final-round 306 came on a day when only five teams posted a final-round effort below 300. Greensboro finished 41-over-par as a team. The Pride overcame USA South Athletic Conference rival Averett University by three strokes and placed one spot behind conference rival Piedmont College, who posted the same final-round score as the Pride.

Greensboro pauses for a weekend and returns to action April 2-4 at the Golfweek D3 Spring Invitational at Mission Inn Resort in Howie-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director