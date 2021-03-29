Elon Women’s Lacrosse Dominates Longwood, 14-3

ELON, N.C.—The 25th ranked Elon University women’s lacrosse team earned its sixth win of the season on March 29 when it posted a 11-goal win over Longwood, 14-3.

BOX SCORE

“I’m incredibly proud of how our defense played today,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “They were focused and on point from start to finish. That, plus our hustle in the ride, made us a tough team today.”

THE RUNDOWN

-Elon came out hot in the first half, outscoring the Lancers 11-0.

-The Phoenix’s momentum carried over into the second period. After Longwood scored back-to-back goals, the maroon and gold went on a 3-1 run to make the final score 14-3.

NOTES

-Margaret Stephan recorded her fourth hat trick of the season to lead both teams in scoring. The freshman also posted one ground ball and a caused turnover.

-In addition to Stephan, nine other Elon players found the back of the net: Sara Bouwman (2), Mae McGlynn (2), Meredith Curtin (1), Cate Mackel (1), Gillian Curran (1), Charlotte Pedlow (1), Claire Smesko (1), Campbell Armstrong (1) and Bella Feldmann (1).

-Bouwman finished the day with three assists for a new career high.

-For the second game in a row, Quinn Daly led the team in draw controls (4). Curran and Armstrong also combined for five.

-Kaley Ehnow tallied a team-high three ground balls.

-Paulina DiFatta improved to 6-0, allowing no goals in addition to registering two saves.

-Elon now stands a 6-0 on the season, while Longwood falls to 1-8.

-The Phoenix entered the game ranked 25th in the nation in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Coaches Poll.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, April 3 when it takes on William & Mary in Williamsburg at 3 p.m.