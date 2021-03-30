Chris Villaman(Ledford HS) tosses Complete Game One-Hit Shutout Victory for N.C. State:Wolfpack tops UNCG, 3-0

Villaman Tosses One-Hitter In 3-0 Shutout Win At UNCG

from www.gopack.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Pitcher Chris Villaman(Ledford High School) had a career night on Tuesday in NC State baseball’s midweek contest at UNCG, as he allowed just one hit in a complete game shutout win. The Wolfpack (9-9) extended its win streak to five thanks to a 3-0 victory over the Spartans (13-11) at UNCG Baseball Stadium.

In Villaman’s (1-2) first career complete game and first win of the year on the mound he yielded a double and walked three, allowing just four batters to reach base the entire game. He additionally tallied a career-best nine strikeouts.

It was the first time since Feb. 29, 2020 that the Wolfpack pitching staff had tossed a one-hitter, as Nick Swiney and Dalton Feeney combined to accomplish the feat in the team’s 6-0 win over Iowa at the CambriaCollegeClassic in Minneapolis, Minn. Additionally, it was the first complete game shutout thrown by a Wolfpack pitcher since Reid Johnston did so on March 30, 2019 against Virginia, which was also a 3-0 win.

It was a staff day for UNCG as it used eight pitchers in the contest. NC State got on the board in the third thanks to Jonny Butler’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, and from the fourth through the seventh innings only two batters reached base via walks. The Pack then tacked on insurance runs in the eighth and ninth thanks to RBI singles by Jose Torres and J.T. Jarrett with runners in scoring position.

SCORING RECAP

T3: Butler’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly to left center plated Austin Murr (1-0 NCSU, 1 out)

T8: Torres knocked in Tresh from second with a single through the left side (2-0 NCSU, 1 out)

T9: After leading off with a triple down the left field line, Vojtech Mensik scored on Jarrett’s high chopper over the third baseman (3-0 NCSU, 0 outs)

OF NOTE

McDonough extended his reached base streak to 35 consecutive games, which dates back to the beginning of the 2020 season.

Seven of the nine hitters in NC State’s lineup tallied a hit in the game, and Torres extended his hit streak to a team-high nine games.

Villaman’s complete game was the team’s second in five days, as Johnston went the distance on March 26 at North Carolina.

With the Pack’s win, the teams split their home-and-home series in the 2021 campaign.

ON DECK

Friday, April 2 · vs. Clemson · 7 PM

Saturday, April 3 · vs. Clemson · 7 PM

Sunday, April 4 · vs. Clemson · 1 PM