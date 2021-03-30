Guilford’s Nzekwe Earns ODAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week Honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford men’s soccer standout Kenny Nzekwe earned Player of the Week honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference the league announced on Tuesday, March 30th.

Nzekwe, a sophomore from Owerri, Nigeria, posted two important goals in helping Guilford register two wins against ODAC competition to improve to 3-2-1 on the season.

After missing out in the Quakers 1-0 home win over Emory & Henry, Nzekwe return to the lineup to score both goals in the Quakers 2-1 come-from-behind victory on the road at Bridgewater.

After the Eagles took a 1-0 lead just 1:04 into the game, Nzekwe collected his second two-goal game of the season with a pair of second-half tallies to complete the comeback.

He scored the equalizer via an unassisted effort in the 47th minute and came thru with the would-be game-winner as the clock ticked to 58:00 off a feed from Sebastian Salas-Munoz. For the season, Nzekwe second in the ODAC with five goals scored.

Nzekwe leads the way with five goals (10 points), attempting a team-best 13 shots on goal this season.

The Quakers put their three-match winning streak on the line on Saturday, April 3rd, when they face Shenandoah in the home finale at 3:30 p.m. For more information check out www.guilfordquakers.com.