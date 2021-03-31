Coach Jim Oddo(Charlotte Catholic Cougars) gone at age 85

Dudley played them for the State Title, Northern Guilford played them for the State Title, and many of our local high school football fans remember the name of Jim Oddo and his Charlotte Catholic Cougars

We hear today, that coach Oddo is gone at age 85…The old coach of the Cougars has passed away…A sad day for sure, in the high school football circles, here in North Carolina….When I would see and hear his name, I would always think of the old center for the Oakland Raiders, Jim Otto….

Coach Oddo gone, but surely not to ever be forgotten…..Coach Oddo coached Marty Hurney’s son, Hurney, the former GM of the Carolina Panthers…Frank Garcia, a former Carolina Panthers’ offensive lineman, coached for Coach Oddo at Charlotte Catholic….And there are many more of these football connections all over, and around the Charlotte area….

RIP:Coach Jim Oddo….

