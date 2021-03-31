Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) Honored with the 2021 Caulton Tudor Media Award

Elissa Cunane Honored with 2021 Caulton Tudor Award

CLICK HERE and you will see the photo that tells the true story of Elissa Cunane and her big smile…..

RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball junior Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) has been named the 2021 recipient of the Caulton Tudor Award, which recognizes the Triangle basketball player who is most cooperative with the media.

Cunane is the first women’s basketball player to win the Caulton Tudor Award that was established in honor of the late News & Observer, Raleigh Times and WRAL sports columnist.

She is the third NC State player to be honored, joining men’s basketball alumni Ralston Turner (2015) and Torin Dorn (2019).

As cited in the News & Observer’s article announcing her as the award winner, Cunane “was clearly the most worthy selection this year, a deserving winner under difficult circumstances not only for her pre-pandemic track record but her virtual affability and engagement during this tumultuous season.”

An Associated Press All-American in 2020 and 2021, Cunane has established her spot as one of the nation’s best players and earned much-deserved attention from media members in Raleigh and across the country. She is one of five finalists for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award, one of 15 players on the John R. Wooden Award National Ballot and was named 2021 ACC Tournament MVP.

The award is presented by Tobacco Road Sports Cafe, which hosts displays in each of their restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill so that fans throughout the Triangle will see which players have been honored.

CAULTON TUDOR AWARD WINNERS

2015 Ralston Turner, NC State

2016 Marcus Paige, UNC

2017 Matt Jones, Duke

2018 Theo Pinson, UNC

2019 Torin Dorn, NC State

2020 Jack White, Duke

2021 Elissa Cunane, NC State