Caldwell Names Brandon Clifford New Boys’ Basketball Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Caldwell Academy Athletics Director Dan Bozarth announced Brandon Clifford as the Eagles’ head boys’ varsity basketball coach Wednesday. Clifford, who replaces Daniel Branon ‘12, will also serve as Caldwell’s dean of students beginning in August.

“Brandon brings experience and a successful track record as a basketball coach to our school,” said Athletics Director Dan Bozarth. “He understands the high school basketball landscape in North Carolina and is committed to excellence and program building.”

A former Page High School basketball standout, Clifford has 10 years of scholastic basketball coaching experience. He owns a 228-96 career record in coaching stints with High Point Christian Academy, Freedom Christian (N.C.) Academy, and Grace Christian (Tenn.) Academy. Clifford’s teams have reached the state playoffs 10 times, with seven semifinal appearances and two championship berths. He helped Grace Christian win the 2018 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Division II-A crown. In addition to high school coaching, Clifford spent time as a player development coach with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, coached three years with NBA star Chris Paul’s Team CP3 youth program, and was an undergraduate assistant for the University of Louisville. Most recently Clifford served as athletics director at Cross Schools in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Clifford has had 26 players play collegiately, including 16 at the NCAA Division I level. Four of his former players have advanced to play professionally, including current Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.

“I am blessed and honored to join the Caldwell Academy community,” Clifford said. “My wife (Christina) and I are extremely excited about the chance to come home to Greensboro and have our three kids attend a school of Caldwell’s caliber. I feel like I have a great opportunity to build a basketball program of which the school and community can be proud.”

A 2000 Page graduate, Clifford earned honorable mention All-America honors as a senior and was a top-100 scholastic recruit under coach Robert Kent. He started his college career at UNC Wilmington before finishing at Bellarmine University. Clifford graduated with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Bellarmine and earned a master’s degree in recreation and sport administration from Western Kentucky University in 2014.