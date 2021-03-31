Former HiTom Mac Sceroler Named to the Baltimore Orioles Opening Day Roster

Former HiToms Mac Sceroler Named to the Orioles Opening Day Roster

High Point/Thomasville – Former High-Point Thomasville HiTom Mac Sceroler has been named to the Baltimore Orioles Opening Day Roster. The 2015 HiTom alum becomes the 16th former HiTom in the modern era to earn a big-league promotion.

A Coastal Plain League All-Star in 2015, Sceroler joins current Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez as the second member of the HiToms 2015 squad to earn a MLB roster spot. Making 11 appearances and eight starts for HPT, Scerloer posted a 2.91 ERA, 4-2 record and an opponent’s batting average of just .227 while at Historic Finch Field.

Scerloer’s impressive summer with HPT came on the heels of an outstanding freshman campaign at Southeastern Louisiana University where the Denham Springs, LA native was named to the freshman All-American team. Career wise, Scerloer left his mark on the perennial Southland Conference contender as well setting a program record 36.2 consecutive scoreless streak, ranking in the Top 10 in both single-season (10) and career wins (22), and becoming one of just five pitchers at SLU to record at least 10 wins and 100 strikeouts in a single season.

“From day one, it was obvious that Mac’s tutelage in high school and college prepared him to succeed in the CPL” HPT HiToms President Greg Suire said. “His competitiveness and drive revealed themselves in every appearance and his successful ascension to the Baltimore Orioles is a testament to his confidence and commitment,” Suire said.

Drafted twice while at SLU, Scerloer was plucked in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Cincinnati Reds and posted a stellar 2019 campaign with the Daytona Tortugas of the High-A Florida State League. Ironically, the HiToms last MLB promotion in 2019 came from the SLU-HiTom pipeline as well when 2012 HiTom alum and former Lion pitcher Kyler Keller made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins.

“Former Head Coach Brian Rountree and our staff did a great job assisting in Mac’s maturation and our long-standing relationship with Mac’s Denham Springs High School Head Coach Mark Carroll and Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Matt Riser laid this foundation. We were blessed to have Mac wear a HiTom uniform and we are even more grateful to call Mac a HiTom4Life!”