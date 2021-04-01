Greensboro’s Baseball Contest at Lynchburg Suspended After Nine Innings with the Score Tied 11-11

LYNCHBURG, Va.—Greensboro College’s non-conference baseball contest with the University of Lynchburg was halted after nine innings due to darkness at Lynchburg’s Moon Field with both sides even, 11-11. The contest will be completed before the Pride’s final matchup of the season against the Hornets Tuesday, April 6.

Greensboro started with a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on Cameron Peters’ (Greensboro, N.C./Grimsley) second RBI of the day on a ground out. The Pride then mounted a six-run rally in the top of the fourth inning, sparked by a Brayden King two-RBI double to right field. Scotty McGuire capped the rally with a two-out, two-RBI single to right field to extend the lead, 8-3.

Lynchburg and Greensboro traded three-run rallies in the bottom of the fifth inning and top of the sixth inning as the Hornets drove in all three runs with two outs. Peters and McGuire again sparked the rally for the Pride in the top of the sixth inning as Peters connected on a one-out RBI-single and McGuire’s ground out brought in the second run in the inning.

Lynchburg evened the contest with six unanswered runs the rest of the contest, including five in the bottom of the eighth inning where they posted a five-run rally to even the score.

McGuire currently stands three-for-five with three RBI in the contest and is one of two Pride batters with three hits in the game as Michael Garvey Jr. (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) stands three-for-six. Peters also has three RBI while King has two while batting two-for-four.

Ryan Long and Kinston Carson each have two hits with two RBI while Avery Neaves is batting three-for-five with one RBI.

The Pride started Cole Cooper on the mound, who threw the first three and one-third innings, followed by five more Pride hurlers the rest of the way. Lynchburg threw nine pitchers with Wesley Arrington earning the start in a two-inning effort.

The Pride returns to action tomorrow when they face Methodist University at home for a 1 p.m. non-conference doubleheader with two seven-inning games.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director