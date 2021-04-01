Saniyya Green Totals 15 Kills as Greensboro College Volleyball Sweeps Mary Baldwin

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Saniyya Green led the Pride with 15 total kills over both matches of Thursday evening’s doubleheader with Mary Baldwin University. The Pride claimed the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) match, 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-15), and took the second non-conference contest, 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14).

Green was one of two graduating students playing their last regular-season matches in Hanes Gym along with Kaylee Freed (Mount Airy, N.C./North Surry). Green led the Pride (7-4, 4-2 USA South) in kills in the first match, logging no attack errors on her way to hitting .467 for the match. Greensboro only logged 11 attack errors for the entire match while holding the Fighting Squirrels to a -.133 hitting percentage. The Pride forced 26 Mary Baldwin attack errors, including ten in the third set.

Sarah Oakes added six kills while hitting .364 for the match. She added two service aces and two blocks with three digs. Addie Haywood added five service aces with four digs. Hailey Stout (Elon, N.C./Western Alamance) added four kills on a .273 hitting percentage with four total blocks.

The Pride used the entire roster in the second match, opening the contest hitting .233 for the first set and only posting three attack errors. Mary Baldwin clawed back, scoring the first five points of the second set before the Pride answered with a four-point rally. Both sides traded rallies before the set was evened, 10-10. Mary Baldwin claimed a 16-13 lead and never relinquished it as they evened the match.

Greensboro fended off Mary Baldwin’s .140 hitting percentage in set three by posting 16 total kills in the set. The Pride fought off an early deficit to came a three-point lead, 13-10, in the middle of the set. Mary Baldwin posted a three-point rally late in the set to even the score, 20-20, but the Pride claimed four of the last five points to win the set. Greensboro hit .296 in the final set with only three attack errors as the Pride completed the evening sweep of the Fighting Squirrels.

Green led the Pride again in kills with eight while hitting .263. Olivia Norris tallied a double-double with 20 assists and 14 digs to lead the Pride. Oakes posted seven kills with a .267 hitting percentage with three service aces and four blocks. Jasmine Youngthunder was two of three Pride players to tally double-digit digs in the second match, posting eleven while adding 18 assists.

Sydney Clark led Mary Baldwin with 20 total kills, 17 coming in the second match, as she hit .174 in the second contest. Madison Cash tallied 32 total digs to lead the Fighting Squirrels’ back row.

The Pride finishes their regular-season Saturday, April 10th with a pair of matches at William Peace University. The contests begin at noon.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director