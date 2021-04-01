High School Football Thursday Night Scoreboard(4/1/2021):Hezekiah Newby with 384 yards rushing and 4 TDs for Eastern Guilford

We are looking to get you as many scores up here as we can tonight….

JV Football Final:Southwest Guilford 13, Dudley 6

SWG(4-0)

Varsity Football

Final:Northern Guilford 37, Person 36

NG(4-1)/Person(2-3)

Southeast Guilford 24, Burlington Williams 0

SEG(5-1)/BW(0-4)

Final:Eastern Guilford 41, Page 7

EG(3-2)/Page(0-6)…Hezekiah Newby with 384 yards rushing for Eastern Guilford tonight….Newby with 4 TD’s on 24 carries…

Halftime:

Eastern Guilford 15, Page 7

2nd Q:Eastern Guilford 15, Page 7

EG 16-yard TD run by Kamell Smith…PAT pass fails..1:01 left in the first half…

2nd Q:EG 9-yard run by Hezekiah Newby…PAT Kick No Good…EG 9, Page 7…3:41 remaining in the first half….

End of 1st Q:Page 7, EG 0

Final:Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23

SG(4-1)/SA(4-2)

End of 3rd Q:Southern Guilford 20, Southern Alamance 8

Halftime:Southern Guilford 20, Southern Alamance 8

End of 1st Q:Southern Guilford 14, Southern Alamance 0

**********SG scores courtesy of Michael Lindsay, with the High Point Enterprise**********

(Also courtesy of SG AD Jeff Carter)

Final:Glenn 55, WS Reynolds 41

Final:Oak Grove 20 Thomasville 12