High School Football Thursday Night Scoreboard(4/1/2021):Hezekiah Newby with 384 yards rushing and 4 TDs for Eastern Guilford

JV Football Final:Southwest Guilford 13, Dudley 6
SWG(4-0)
Varsity Football
Final:Northern Guilford 37, Person 36
NG(4-1)/Person(2-3)
Southeast Guilford 24, Burlington Williams 0
SEG(5-1)/BW(0-4)
Final:Eastern Guilford 41, Page 7
EG(3-2)/Page(0-6)…Hezekiah Newby with 384 yards rushing for Eastern Guilford tonight….Newby with 4 TD’s on 24 carries…
Halftime:
Eastern Guilford 15, Page 7
2nd Q:Eastern Guilford 15, Page 7
EG 16-yard TD run by Kamell Smith…PAT pass fails..1:01 left in the first half…
2nd Q:EG 9-yard run by Hezekiah Newby…PAT Kick No Good…EG 9, Page 7…3:41 remaining in the first half….
End of 1st Q:Page 7, EG 0
Final:Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23
SG(4-1)/SA(4-2)
End of 3rd Q:Southern Guilford 20, Southern Alamance 8
Halftime:Southern Guilford 20, Southern Alamance 8
End of 1st Q:Southern Guilford 14, Southern Alamance 0
**********SG scores courtesy of Michael Lindsay, with the High Point Enterprise**********
(Also courtesy of SG AD Jeff Carter)
Final:Glenn 55, WS Reynolds 41
Final:Oak Grove 20 Thomasville 12
