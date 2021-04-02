Charlotte Outlasts Elon Men’s Tennis

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team came up short on Friday, April 2 when it faced off against Charlotte, 6-1.

NOTES

-Nicholas Condos and Jacob Bicknell clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Ignasi de Rueda and Collin Thompson in the No. 3 position. This is the second consecutive match that the No. 3 spot has clinched the doubles point for the Phoenix.

-Reigning CAA Doubles Team of the Week Kyle Frankel and Camilo Ponce delivered a 6-2 victory over Ben Wayand and Stefanos Savva in the No. 2 spot. The duo has now won four matches in a row.

-With the loss, Elon falls to 11-4 on the season. Charlotte is now 11-7.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will host East Tennessee State on Sunday, April 11 at 1:00 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Henry Lieberman / Leo Menezes (CLT) vs. Akram El Sallaly / Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 5-3, unfinished

2. Kyle Frankel / Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Ben Wayand / Stefanos Savva (CLT) 6-2

3. Nicholas Condos / Jacob Bicknell (ELON) def. Ignasi de Rueda / Collin Thompson (CLT) 6-3

Singles

1. #90 Henry Lieberman (CLT) def. #125 Kyle Frankel (ELON) 5-4, won by forfeit

2. #88 Ignasi de Rueda (CLT) def. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) 6-2, 6-3

3. Ben Wayand (CLT) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-2, 6-2

4. Stefanos Savva (CLT) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

5. Leo Menezes (CLT) def. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4)

6. Vanja Dobrnjac (CLT) def. Ben Zipay (ELON) 6-1, 6-1

Order of Finish: Doubles: (2, 3); Singles: (1, 3, 6, 2, 4, 5)