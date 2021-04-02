Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – April 2, 2021

Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Southwest Guilford (4-1) at Dudley (4-1) with Andy Durham.

UPDATE #4 – 9:30 PM

FINAL

Southwest Guilford (4-2) – 21

Dudley (5-1) – 42

3 QTR

High Point Central (2-3) – 0

Northwest Guilford (4-1) – 28

0 QTR

Trinity (1-4)

High Point Andrews (2-3)

3 QTR

Grimsley (4-0) – 21

Ragsdale (2-3) – 0

0 QTR

Western Guilford (0-4)

Smith (0-5)

Finals from Thursday

McMichael (2-4) – 33

Northeast Guilford (0-6) – 18

Northern Guilford (4-1) – 37

Person (2-3) – 36

Southeast Guilford (5-1) – 24

Burlington Williams (0-4) – 0

Eastern Guilford (3-2) – 41

Page (0-6) – 7

Southern Guilford (4-1) – 26

Southern Alamance (4-2) – 23

Burlington Cummings – 14

Reidsville – 53

Glenn – 55

RJ Reynolds – 41

