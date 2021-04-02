Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – April 2, 2021

Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – April 2, 2021

Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Southwest Guilford (4-1) at Dudley (4-1) with Andy Durham.

UPDATE #4 – 9:30 PM

FINAL
Southwest Guilford (4-2) – 21
Dudley (5-1) – 42

3 QTR
High Point Central (2-3) – 0
Northwest Guilford (4-1) – 28

0 QTR
Trinity (1-4)
High Point Andrews (2-3)

3 QTR
Grimsley (4-0) – 21
Ragsdale (2-3) – 0

0 QTR
Western Guilford (0-4)
Smith (0-5)

Finals from Thursday
McMichael (2-4) – 33
Northeast Guilford (0-6) – 18

Northern Guilford (4-1) – 37
Person (2-3) – 36

Southeast Guilford (5-1) – 24
Burlington Williams (0-4) – 0

Eastern Guilford (3-2) – 41
Page (0-6) – 7

Southern Guilford (4-1) – 26
Southern Alamance (4-2) – 23

Burlington Cummings – 14
Reidsville – 53

Glenn – 55
RJ Reynolds – 41

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com