Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – April 2, 2021
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Southwest Guilford (4-1) at Dudley (4-1) with Andy Durham.
UPDATE #4 – 9:30 PM
FINAL
Southwest Guilford (4-2) – 21
Dudley (5-1) – 42
3 QTR
High Point Central (2-3) – 0
Northwest Guilford (4-1) – 28
0 QTR
Trinity (1-4)
High Point Andrews (2-3)
3 QTR
Grimsley (4-0) – 21
Ragsdale (2-3) – 0
0 QTR
Western Guilford (0-4)
Smith (0-5)
Finals from Thursday
McMichael (2-4) – 33
Northeast Guilford (0-6) – 18
Northern Guilford (4-1) – 37
Person (2-3) – 36
Southeast Guilford (5-1) – 24
Burlington Williams (0-4) – 0
Eastern Guilford (3-2) – 41
Page (0-6) – 7
Southern Guilford (4-1) – 26
Southern Alamance (4-2) – 23
Burlington Cummings – 14
Reidsville – 53
Glenn – 55
RJ Reynolds – 41
COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com