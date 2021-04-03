Davis Reynolds Second, Greensboro College Seventh Through 18 Holes of Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FLA.—Greensboro College’s Davis Reynolds posted a one-over-par 73, good for second place individually, as the Pride stand seventh through the first round of the Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational at Mission Inn Resort’s El Campeon course.

Reynolds opened his round with an eagle on the par-five, 505-yard first hole as he fired a score of two-over-par through the front-nine holes. After an up-and-down first-nine holes, Reynolds settled in the back-nine, positing only one bogey and two birdies. Reynolds scored the only birdie for the Pride on the par-five, 540-yard tenth hole and the par-three, 142-yard 15th hole. Reynolds stands in a tie for second place overall after his 73 and is four shots off the lead.

Connor Brown and Troy Stribling Jr. each fired an eight-over par in their first-round efforts. Brown finished the back-nine only two-over-par while Stribling finished the final nine holes three-over-par.

The Pride stand seventh with a team score of 315 to open the 54-hole tournament. Greensboro is only five-shots behind top-ranked Guilford College for sixth place and six shots from Oglethorpe in fifth place. The Pride have a one-shot advantage over eighth-place Christopher Newport and a three-shot edge on ninth-place Hampden-Sydney and Berry.

The Pride take part in round two of the Golfweek DIII Spring Invitational tomorrow.

