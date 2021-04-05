Guilford Men’s Soccer Ends Regular Season on Five-Match Winning Streak

FERRUM, Va. – The Guilford men’s soccer team ended the 2021 regular season on a five-match winning streak after claiming a 3-2 victory at Ferrum on Sunday, April 2nd. The Quakers will now turn their attention to the ODAC Quaterfinals when they head to Randolph-Macon for a clash with the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, April 6th.

Ryan Doyle again served as the hero in the match for the Quakers, netting a goal at the 79:53 mark on a pass from Joenn Lanza.

Guilford (5-2-1, 5-2-1 ODAC), coming off a double overtime victory at home on Saturday afternoon, jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in Sunday’s match with the Panthers. Axel Sandoval-Pineda drove home the first goal of the match at the 30:47 mark, following a pass from Junior Chavez.

Just over eight minutes later, at 39:23, Bruno Gonzalez pushed the Quakers’ lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal.

Ferrum (4-3-0, 4-3-0 ODAC) fought its way back into the contest with consecutive second half goals, knotting the match at two-all. The first of those goals came from Pol Lambea, following a pass from Jeffery Calix, off a corner kick by the Panthers at the 65:57 mark.

Champ Nithilertvijit brought the match to a 2-2 deadlock at the 76:21 mark when he drove home a pass from Andres Suarez.

Fisher Athey (1-0) earned the victory in net for Guilford, making one save on the afternoon. Zach Van Kampen had a match-high five saves in 69 minutes of action. William Winters (4-3) suffered the loss for Ferrum despite making one save.

Guilford attempted eight shots over the course of the match, four were shots on goal. Meanwhile, Ferrum had 21 shots (eight shots on goal) in the contest.

The Quakers return to the pitch on Tuesday, April 6th at Randolph-Macon. For more information on Guilford men’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.