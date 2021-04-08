High School Football Tonight with JV and Varsity Scores for (4/8/2021)

Varsity Football……

Final:Mount Tabor 36, Southwest Guilford 13

Mount Tabor(7-0)/SWG(4-3)

Halftime:Mount Tabor 29, Southwest Guilford 13

Halftime:Reidsville 42, Bartlett Yancey 0

Varsity Final:Burlington Cummings 60, Graham 0

JV Football…..

Halftime:Grimsley 40, Page 8

Grimsley took the opening kickoff and drove it all the way down the field for a score…9:01 left in the First Quarter, Grimsley 8, Page 0…Grimsley scored their TD on a 35-yard run, and the Two-Point Conversion run by Maynor was good, Grimsley 8, Page 0…

Grimsley on a 62-yard run by Maynor and Grimsley’s two-point conversion pass play failed and Grimsley leads Page, 14-0, with 5:46 to go in the First Quarter…

Grimsley got a 28-yard TD pass from their QB Atmore, and their two-point PAT run failed, and with 53.5 seconds remaining in the First Quarter, your score is Grimsley 20, Page 0…End of First Quarter:Grimsley 20, Page 0

Grimsley gets rolling again in the Second Quarter at the 9:43 mark, as the Whirlies’ running back Davis ran 53 yards for a touchdown, and then QB Atmore ran the football in for the two-point conversion, and the score now read, Grimsley 28, Page 0…

The Whirlies strike again on a 48-yard pass play from Grimsley’s QB Atmore to his WR Powell…The two-point PAT pass fails, and with 4:57 to go in the Second Period, Grimsley’s lead moves up to 34-0…Grimsley 34, Page 0…

The Whirlies recover the ensuing kickoff, and Grimsley will strike and score one more first half touchdown, when Maynor took the ball in from 31 yards out, but the two-point conversion run is no good, and now our score is Grimsley 40, Page 0, with 4:22 to play in the First Half…

Page broke up the First Half shutout when the Pirates’ quarterback ran for a touchdown, and it came from the Grimsley one-yard line…Page had a nice drive to get the ball down to the one, where Paul/P.J. Thompson scored the Page TD….Thompson was also successful on the two-point conversion run, and with just 1:42 left in the First Half, Page is on the scoreboard, and the Halftime score will read, Grimsley 40, Page 8….Was taken this game in from my car, parking on the visitor’s side at Marion Kirby Stadium…Got you all some details, and now we will be after that final score….Stay tuned….

Other JV Football looks:

Northern Guilford-Western Alamance no game…

Eastern Guilford-Southern Guilford…SG no team…

from Wednesday night:Mount Tabor 22, Southwest Guilford 21