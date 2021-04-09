15/#22 High Point MSOC Finishes Big South Regular Season Undefeated with Win Over UNCA

Site: High Point, N.C. (Vert Stadium)

Score: #15/#22 High Point 5, UNC Asheville 1

Records: #15/#22 High Point (10-1, 8-0), UNC Asheville (2-4-1, 2-4-1)

Next HPU Event: Big South Semifinals, 7:00 PM, Wednesday day, April 14th, Vert Stadium

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The #15/#22 ranked Panthers capped off an undefeated Big South season with a 5-1 win against UNC Asheville. The Panthers finish their season with a 10-1 record (8-0 Big South).

“8-0 in the Big South and 10-1 on the year is an incredible achievement,” Coach Haines said after a 5-1 win. “The guys set really high standards, they came into to the season with a lot of belief and confidence that they could be something special. They have done everything we could possibly have asked them to do. They have worked extremely hard and they are a special group. We’re enjoying the success, we are happy but we are not content we want to keep going we want to continue to win trophies, and want to continue to push this program to new heights. The guys down in the locker room are the ones that are driving that, they are an incredible group of kids, it’s been a joy to work with them this season.”

The Panthers dominated the Bulldogs for a majority of the game. High Point outshot Asheville 22-8 and drew 12 fouls. A brace from Sebastian Chalbaud led the Panthers to their sixth win in a row.

Asheville opened the scoring in the first 5 minutes. This marks only the second time this season that the Panthers were behind. HPU has only trailed this season for 3:05 in conference play.

High Point rallied quickly and found an equalizer from a Chalbaud screamer. The Venezuelan got the ball at the corner of the box, dribbled by three Asheville Bulldogs, before hitting a right-footed shot into the top corner. The goal is Chalbaud’s eighth goal of the season.

In the 21st minute, Alex Abril found space down the right-hand side. Abril beat his man with a brilliant move and fired a low cross into the box. His cross found the foot of Chalbaud who made no mistake for his second of the night. Chalbaud’s second brace of the season gives him nine goals on the season.

As the rain began to fall and the second half began, High Point extended their lead through Abril. Alessandro Sobacchi bodied an Ashville defender off of the ball and took off toward goal. Starting behind the half field, Sobacchi ran 35 yards before slipping an inch-perfect pass to Abril. Abril was able to take his touch in stride and fire a shot low and hard in the far corner. Abril now has six goals on the season. While Sobacchi grabbed his 2nd assist of the campaign.

Caco Fernandez scored the first goal of his High Point career with the fourth goal of the game. Abril got his second assist of the night. Abril showed great defensive prowess to win the ball in his half. Once he won the ball, there was no catching him. He drew four Asheville defenders in before feeding the ball to Fernandez, who made no mistake from 12 yards out.

Ashton Perkins made a bolting run down the right-hand side, beat one defender, and played the ball inside toward Fernandez. Caco flicked it on, through his legs, right into the path of MD Myers. Myers beat the keeper to give him his first goal of the night and his 12th goal of the campaign. Myers is tied for the most goals in the nation.

UP NEXT: High Point will host the Semifinals of the Big South Tournament on Wednesday, April 14th at Vert Stadium at 7:00 PM. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.