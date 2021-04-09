High Point WSOC Completes Perfect Regular Season With Win Over Longwood

Site: High Point, N.C. (Vert Stadium)

Score: High Point 4, Longwood 1

Records: High Point (9-0, 8-0), Longwood (4-1-4, 4-1-4)

Next HPU Event: The Big South Semifinals, 7:00 PM, Tuesday, April 13th, Vert Stadium

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point women’s soccer team capped off an unbeaten regular season with a 4-1 win over Longwood. The Panthers finish the regular season 9-0 (8-0 in the Big South). The Panthers came into the game with an NCAA RPI ranking of #15 in the country, #28 via Top Drawer Soccer rankings, #8 in the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Regional Rankings, and #24 via College Soccer News. The highest-rankings in program history.

A big second half from the Panthers meant they extended their winning streak to nine. Sam Gerhart stole the show with a hat trick to down the Lancers.

“Today was, what I call, a professional performance by the team. We were really excited to come out here and get a good win against a quality team in Longwood.” Said coach Brandi Fontaine following the victory against Longwood. “They didn’t make it easy for us. They are a very organized, defensive team. We were happy to finally, in the second half, break some things down” Fontaine added. “It was good to see the girls finally start to get a rhythm back and start to feel comfortable playing with each other again. We were really happy with the result.”

The Lancers held High Point to a scoreless first half. However, the Panthers outshot Longwood, 7-4. High Point forced Longwood into three saves while drawing three fouls.

Five minutes into the second half, the floodgates opened. High Point opened the scoring through Sam Gerhart. A free-kick just over half field was crossed into the box by Alex Deperno. The ball floated in the air until it was redirected by the head of Gerhart for her eighth goal of the season.

As the game progressed, the Panthers became deadlier. A long ball from inside the High Point half, fell to Skylar Prillaman. Prillaman brought the ball down with her body and played a beautifully weighted pass to Gerhart. Gerhart slid the ball past the sprawling Longwood goalkeeper for her brace and 9th goal of the season.

Three minutes on, Emma Schossler beat one defender and played an inch-perfect pass to Prillaman. Prillaman used her strength to hold off the oncoming Longwood defenders and beat the keeper at her far post. That was Prillaman’s second goal of the season.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Gerhart got her hat trick. High Point’s leading goal scorer latched onto a corner from Carsyn Gold to bring her season total to double digits. Gerhart has 10 goals and four assists in nine games as she hopes to lead the Panthers to their first Big South Tournament Championship since 2017. It was Gerhart’s second hat trick of the season after scoring three against Winthrop earlier this season.

Longwood added a consolation goal with ten minutes remaining. The Lancers goal is only the third the Panthers have allowed all season.

High Point’s nine-game winning streak is now the longest in program history. Breaking the previous record of eight, which they set last season.

UP NEXT: Panthers will play in the Big South Semifinals in Vert Stadium on Tuesday, April 13th Kickoff is at 7:00 PM at Vert Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.